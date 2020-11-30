3 crore vaccine doses to be given free: Cabinet Secretary





Following the protocol of the World Health Organisation(WHO) selected recipients are going to provided with three crore free doses ofCovid-19 vaccine initially by the government.

The government will procure the three crore doses ofOxford-AtraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday revealedthe government decision at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting held atthe Bangladesh Secretariat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining itvirtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

“The vaccines, being procured, to be provided at free ofcost,” said the Cabinet Secretary adding that a programme is being developed toselect the priority recipients of the vaccines following the WHO protocol.

He said the government on November 5 last signed atripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Serum Institute of India(SII) and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd to collect the three crore doses of theOxford-AtraZeneca SARS-CoV-B2, AZD1222 vaccine.

The Finance Ministry on November 16 initially allocated someTk 735.77 crore against the Health Service Division to procure the Covid-19vaccine. “The draft of a tripartite procurement agreement has already beenprepared,” he said.

