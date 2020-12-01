Diner Sheshe





"My dad forced my mom to get 2 abortions after finding out she was pregnant with girls both times. Right from their suhagraat, he beat her- for not cooking well, for living off his money, and sometimes just when he felt like. He started beating me when I was 4. He'd punch me and pull my hair- but he rarely hit my sister and brother. I didn't understand why. Dad abused mom every other day, and if I ever defended her, he'd beat me.







When I wanted to take up Science, he hit me and said I was 'allowed' to take commerce or arts; he wanted to marry me off early. My siblings didn't support me; my sister would often rat me out so he'd beat me. But I refused; I studied hard. I wanted to be a doctor. With my mentor's support, I cleared my exam and went to medical school in Mumbai.







It was a government school so the fee was negligible. It felt good to finally have space; so alongside my studies, I participated in sports and beauty pageants.







But after graduating, I struggled to get a job in Mumbai. I went back home; those were some of the worst days of my life. Dad beat me because I wasn't earning. Once, he snatched a fruit from my hand and said, 'Ja khud kamaake kha'. But my sister saw my photo online and complained. They barged into my PG the same day; my sister and dad beat me in front of everyone. I ran to the bathroom and called my friends. They sent my family away. But dad threatened to kill the photographer who took the photo. He refused to work with me after.





They then threatened to forcefully take me home and slut-shamed me publically. The threats worsened, so after my PG exam I went home again. The abuse continued; no one said a word. I frantically applied for jobs- 6 months later, I secured a job and left. I worked for a year and started modelling for brands. Throughout, my parents pressured me to get married, but I told them I wanted to focus on my career.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

