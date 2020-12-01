Worldwide waffling





Joe Biden named former Secretary of State John Kerry to a new top position on global climate policy, a public step toward what the President-elect has promised will be a renaissance in American leadership on the issue. Activists who hope climate change will play a central role in the new administration cheered the news, but both Kerry and Biden have their work cut out for them. After four years under Donald Trump, the Biden Administration inherits a badly bruised international reputation.











Anti-lockdown protesters are marching through London's city center ahead of England's national lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday. Social media footage appears to show some protesters clashing with police and demonstrators chanting "freedom." The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that "crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street." "A number of police officers are on scene. We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action," the police said. Protests in London are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and the police had issued an open letter to demonstrators urging them to stay home.











Addressing media outlets in Hyderabad on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he never referred to the ongoing farmers' agitation as politically motivated. "I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated, neither I am calling it now," Amit Shah said. The Home Minister is in Hyderabad to take part in public meetings and rallies ahead of the GHMC civic body elections. He went on to add, "We're going to free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India here."









Carter Page, a former Trump aide whom the FBI surveilled during the Russia probe, has filed a $75 million lawsuit against the bureau, Justice Department and former FBI Director James Comey. The lawsuit filed Friday accuses the FBI, DOJ and Comey of violating Page's constitutional "and other legal rights in connection with unlawful surveillance and investigation of him by the United States Government." "This case is about holding accountable the entities and individuals who are responsible for the most egregious violation and abuse of the FISA statute since it was enacted over forty years ago," the complaint states. The FBI had relied on information from former English spy Christopher Steele's since-debunked dossier in an effort to obtain FISA warrants against Page, whom Steele alleged had ties to a Russian influence campaign during the 2016 presidential election.



