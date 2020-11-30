Diabetes center launched at United Hospital

A Comprehensive Diabetes Center was launched at United Hospital on Monday. -AA



A comprehensive diabetes centre at United Hospital, the United Diabetes Center, started its journey with the theme of coordinated diabetes management. President of Bangladesh Diabetes Association, Prof. Dr. AK Azad Khan inaugurated the center on Monday. Prof. Md. Hafizur Rahman, General Secretary, Bangladesh Endocrine Society, Prof. Dr. Laique Ahmed Khan, Distinguished Hormone Specialist and Mr. Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of United Hospital were present among others at the inaugural function.



United Diabetes Centre with an annual package fee, in addition to consultation, will offer diabetes education and medicine management service, where anyone can further avail emergency services with help from Endocrinologists, Nutritionists and other contingency services through 24/7 call center throughout the year.

Leave Your Comments