Haji Selim's wife Gulshan Ara passes away



The wife of Haji Md Selim, lawmaker of Dhaka 7 constituency, has passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka. Gulshan Ara Selim breathed her last at Labaid Hospital around 11:45pm on Sunday.





Mohiuddin Mahmud Belal, personal secretary of Haji Selim, confirmed the matter on Monday. Gulshan Ara was an heiress of one of the richest families in Old Dhaka. She was the chairman of Madina Group where her husband was the managing director. Meanwhile, Haji Selim has sought parole for his son Erfan Selim as his mother passed away. Erfan Selim, the councilor of ward 30 under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has been jailed for a year after illegal guns, ammunition, liquor, walkie-talkies, and handcuffs were found during a raid by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Haji Selim's Old Dhaka residence on October 28.

