Bogura APBN School and College displays great performance

Commanding Officer (CO) of 4-APBN Joynul Abedin handing over crest among winning team of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) School and College in Bogura on Monday. -AA



The participants of Bogura Armed Police Battalion (APBN) School and College have succeeded by showing great performance in the conference for the little researchers'2020 for 5th thought cultivation in the online Platform Conference.





Md. Mohaimenul Islam, a student of class ten of the school, became the champion and Alvi Ahmed, Abdullah Al Muhtasib Ayon, and Sajid Al Mafi became the runners up in the conference. The online-based conference was arranged on October 17 this year and in the inauguration programme, the chief guest was Professor Adamus University of Kalkata Dr. Ratan Khashnobish and special guests were the former member of Atomic Power Commission Dr. Mobarak Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Economics Department of Dhaka University Prof. Dr. M M Akash.





At the closing ceremony of the conference, the governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest to announce of the winners in the conference. Speakers were Professor of Dhaka University Dr. Hasina Khan, Professor Dr. Jeba I Seraj, Dr. Mahmudur Rahman, and Professor of Tripura University Professor Biswajit Chakrabarty. The President of the governing body of the school and college and Commanding Officer (CO) of 4-APBN, Bogura (Superintendent of Police) Md. Joynul Abedin and The principal of the school and college ATM Mostafa Kamal greeted the champion and runners up in the little researchers' conference from the school and college.







--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments