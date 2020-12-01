Japan, China and India- the emerging trilateral equation





There has been a steady and gradual growth in cordiality in India's relations with Japan. This has been evident from the time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day visit to Japan in the last week of October, 2018. As expected, their talks focused on working more closely in the Indo-Pacific region, where both countries have shared interests and concerns on China's growing footprint in this region. This dynamics has continued even after the departure of Abe and the appointment of a new Japanese Prime Minister. Both sides have been identifying least common denominators.





What made this two-day visit to Japan unusual was the fact that just before hosting Modi, Abe had travelled to China for an unprecedented three-day visit- the first bilateral visit in seven years. The Japanese Prime Minister's Beijing visit marked a remarkable turnaround in relations from where it had collapsed in 2012, when ties between the two countries had assumed critical proportions over the disputed East China Sea islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China.





This bitterness in relations was also noted during Prime Minister Abe's meeting with President Xi Jinping when he was in Beijing for the APEC summit.

However, now, with the departure of Trump and Abe, the optics within the current political paradigm has slightly altered. China and Japan have not only become more reliant on each other but also globally, the two countries share more diverse mutual interests and mutual concern.





In this context, strategists have interpreted this evolving situation as Japan having better calibrated its position on China's One Belt, One Road initiative (OBOR). Earlier, Japan had been very critical of this exercise. It may be recalled that Modi and Abe had in 2017, flagged off an Asia Africa Growth Corridor plan, billed as an OBOR counter. This plan has appears to have however slowed down.





Japan now appears to have undertaken a more practical position on OBOR. Japanese companies and entrepreneurs are now probably thinking that this Chinese initiative will provide them with greater opportunities for jointly working with Chinese companies. Some Japanese firms have, according to media reports, despite the ongoing pandemic, already informally begun working with Chinese companies on OBOR-related projects.





The major Japanese logistics firm Nissin, for example, has said it will work with Chinese logistics firm Sinotrans to open up a new sea-and-rail transport route to Europe for Japanese goods, which will be shipped across the East China Sea to the eastern Chinese port of Lianyungang, and then will travel by rail to Khorgos on the China-Kazakhstan border, and then onward to Hamburg.





Some critics have pointed out that the cost of such a route would be three times that of the shipping route through the Indian Ocean, but Nissin has remarked that it not only expects this cost to come down but also such an arrangement would be a suitable alternative in any emerging situation where there might be a rise in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.





There are also efforts between China and Japan in undertaking joint projects through the use of expertise that they already possess in the context of China's high-speed rail system and Japan's Shinkansen. They are particularly trying to use this potential in improving infrastructural connectivity in South-east Asia. This rapprochement according to strategists like Wang Yiwei has been influenced by the perceived prospective of OBOR. Japan's participation, according to Wang, would offer "an alternative path in globalization and hedge against risks from America by accelerating economic cooperation with China."





Ananth Krishnan has however noted that Wang has avoided mentioning perhaps what would be an even bigger benefit for China, with OBOR facing increasing questions on its credibility amid concerns on high debt related to Chinese projects and a lack of transparency. Partnering with Japan could soften such scrutiny. This also, according to him, appears to be the reason behind China's new keenness on what it calls "Plus-One" projects in the region, which began with the suggestion of a "China-India-Plus One" project in Afghanistan when Modi met Xi in Wuhan in April 2018.





Since then, the media has reported that China has been working on similar "Plus One" projects with Singapore, and are now doing so with Japan.





The second factor that has persuaded China to think outside the regular ambit has been the uncertainty unleashed by Donald Trump, who has criticized not only China but also Japan for what he calls unfair trade practices and the trade surpluses they enjoy with America. This uncertainty about the future of free trade and globalization appears to have pushed Beijing reaching out to both India and Japan, who have, for the same reason, been happy to reciprocate. Analysts are however now waiting to see how the dynamics reacts to the initiatives to be taken by the new Joe Biden Administration.





It may also be mentioned here that in the recent past China and Japan have also signed a currency swap deal for around US Dollar 30 billion to boost trade. This would facilitate the People's Bank of China and the Bank of Japan to exchange up to 3.4 trillion yen for 200 billion Yuan over the next three years. Economists have observed that such a measure was a welcome step because this would provide some stability despite global fluctuations.





Observers have also been closely watching India and China with regard to the increasing influence of China's economic expansionism in the region-Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives and Myanmar. Beijing's growing political activism alongside its economic activities, according to Delhi is also creating potential risks that might undermine new democratic institutions and stability in India's regional neighborhood.





There is general agreement however that India's China policy is now being shaped increasingly by their perception of acute threat assessments, especially in South Asia. In India's immediate periphery. Sri Lanka's Hambantota port is being held up as an example.





Constantino Xavier has also observed that Beijing is now also beginning to flex its political muscle by seeking to shape public opinion, undermine critical voices, and influence electoral outcomes.





China's modus operandi in South Asia is consequently being seen by political strategists as ranging between classic public diplomacy and aggressive influence operations.







This, according to them, is reflecting similar efforts undertaken by China already in Australia, Japan and in North America. Such Chinese efforts are also being closely monitored by certain western democratic forces (interested in India's economic and security interests) who are working with India towards reform across the region, including Bhutan and Myanmar and ushering in liberalization and consolidation of democracy across South Asia.





However regional strategists have remarked that though India's role would be crucial, Delhi's focus should not be limited to a merely defensive approach where they will only try to subvert Beijing's initiatives. India should undertake a more positive approach pertaining to South Asia and diversify its efforts of cooperation with neighboring countries with regard to strengthening the rule of law, pluralist institutions, and good governance.











Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.

This would help consolidate regional security, reduce chances of conflicts, and also promote developmental models that are inclusive, sustainable, and equitable in the future. Such an approach would also enable them to play a key role with regard to addressing and helping to overcome social, economic, and technological challenges through transparency, accountability, and principle of inclusiveness and the rule of law, within a democratic matrix.

