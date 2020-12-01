Col Shawkat Ali, Bir Protik





Col Shawkat Ali, Bir Protik (born January 27, 1937) a Liberation War hero and people’s leader died on the 16th November, 20 leaving an indelible legacy of gallantry in war, patriotism and love for the people.





During the 2nd week of March 71, several training camps were established in Dhaka for imparting weapon training to volunteers who would fight to join the ensuing war of liberation. Sk. Kamal, while visiting our training camp at Iqbal Hall Football Ground, invited some of us to visit their training camp in Mohammadpur Physical Training Institute at Mohammadpur. In that camp, I saw a man briefing Sk. Kamal and Tanveer Mazhar Tanna with exact replica of 303 Rifles regarding musketry training. Kamal did not disclose the identity of this smart man.





On 01 June 71, I reported to Melaghar Muktibahini Camp, Agartola after one month’s training at Ampinagar. There I met that same smart gentle man in Melaghar in shorts. He is Capt (Retd) Shawkat Ali who was tried in Agartola Conspiracy Case. He was responsible for training of FFs of Melaghar and Baghmara Training Camp. He had been specially assigned to conduct guerilla operations in Madaripur area. Prior to coming to India, he organized a resistance Force in Madaripur with Police, retired military personnel, Steward Mujib of Agartola Conspiracy Case, local MNAs, MPAs, Al leaders and other political activists Mostly rural youths joined the FFs joined the Mukitbahini Camp at Melaghar. University and college students were between far and few. 4 East Bengal provided training and administrative support.





Inadequate food, unhealthy living conditions and frequent ailments made most of us temperamental. Some of us would overreact at trifles. Consequently feelings of regionalism, clannishness, districtism, political schisms and groupings developed amongst ourselves. Capt Shawkat Ali reorganized the platoons in such a way that no particular group could hold sway over others. Some of the FFs were university students. 4 E Bengal soldiers usually used to hurl army’s abusive language at these young men during training which infuriated these gentlemen. Subsequently ugly feud ensued between the 4 E Bengal soldiers and educated gentlemen. Due to tactful negotiation and mediation of Capt Shawkat Ali, both the groups embraced each other who vowed to fight together to fight the Pakistani Forces and never quarrel against each other.





He joined the Bangladesh Forces HQ at Kolkata as a Staff Officer in early November, 71. After liberation war, he became the first Director of Ordnance Services. He was prematurely retired as a Colonel after the massacre of Bangabandhu on 15th August 1975. He had been closely linked to Bangabadndhu since their arrest and trial together in Agartola Conspiracy Case. Unlike some senior FF officers, he welcomed absorption of officers repatriated from Pakistan to develop our army.





He established Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad (Freedom Fighters’ Solidarity Council) in August 1978 to preserve and promote the spirit of liberation war and resist anti-liberation Forces. He joined Awami League and got elected as MP from Naria in 1979. He openly voiced opposition to Zia’s assumption of power undemocratically. He had been critical of Ershad assumption of power in 1982 too. He was arrested in 1982 by General Ershad in a case initiated by Zia in 1979. Imprisonment for patriotism was not new to him; he was one of the 34 accused along with Bangabandhu in the officially called State vs. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others (popularly known as Agartala Shorojontro Mamla -Agartala conspiracy case) a sedition case in early 1968. Due to massive mass movement, Pakistanis were compelled to release all of them on 22nd February, 1969.







The military court of Gen Ershad acquitted him of all the charges in 1983 brought against him in 1979. He was again arrested by BNP-Jamaat Govt in 2003. During Moinuddin-Fakhruddin Govt’s rule, I accompanied him in different informal meetings in ex-President Zillur Rahman’s house where Matia Choudhury and Dipu Moni were regular attendees. He tokk me along in other informal meetings with Amir Hossain Amu and some other Awami League leaders braving threat from the dictatorial Govt. He became MP six times from Naria. Though he had been very popular in his constituency as well as in other parts of Bangladesh, he could never had a birth in Awami League Party hierarchy nor in the Cabinet. At long last, he was consoled with the position of Deputy Speaker in Bangladesh Parliament.





In 2010, and on the anniversary of the withdrawal of the Agartola Conspiracy Case on 22 February 1969, surviving alleged conspirators and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Shawkat Ali confessed to the parliament at a point of order that the charges read out to them by Pakistanis were accurate, stating that they formed a Shangram Parishad (Action Committee) under Sheikh Mujib for the secession of East Pakistan. According to ex-iconic student leader and veteran parliamentarian Tofail Ahmed, had the Agartala Case not been initiated, the plot would have culminated in the secession of East Pakistan without bloodshed.







He credited Shawkat Ali and the other accused for planning the liberation of Bangladesh. To many Agartola Conspiracy Case is the first armed revolt for liberation of Bangladesh. Dhaka City Corportation has named road number 7, Sector 3 Uttara after him as recognition to his contributions in liberation war. He was adviser to Bangabandhu Parishad, Udichi Shilpi Gostthi and World Peace Council and involved with many other social organizations. He established many educational institutions in his area. He authored ‘Armed Quest for Independence’, ‘Karagarer Diary (Diary of a Prisoner), and ‘Bangalir Mukti Shongram O Amar Kichhu Kotha (Freedom Struggle of the Bangaless and My Thoughts)’.





Col Shawkat Ali Bir Protik is recorded in the history of Bangladesh for his sacrifices for the people and contributions in the Liberation War.





The writer is a retired Secretary to the government.

the government.

