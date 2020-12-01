Mominul set to go under the knife



Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has to go under the knife to fully recover, BCB's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said on Monday.







He said Mominul Haque will not be able to return to the field after recovering from a fractured finger injury in traditional treatment and rehabilitation.







"Yes, it looks like he will need an operation. I can't say for sure right now whether it is in the country or outside the country. Sending abroad is not easy now. It is better to do the operation quickly. There is the matter of visa when sending abroad; there is the matter of quarantine. So that's what I'm talking about." Debashish Chowdhury told media.







Earlier, Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque was ruled out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup after fracturing a finger. The top-order batsman of Gazi Group Chattogram injured his index finger of right hand while fielding in the match against Gemcon Khulna yesterday (Saturday).





It was learned on Sunday that Mominul is no longer wearing Gazi Group Chittagong jersey in Bangabandhu T20. Even BCB's chief physician does not agree to comment immediately on Mominul's chance to play in West Indies series.



"I am sure he will not be able to play in this Bangabandhu T20 Cup. And it would not be right to comment on the West Indies so soon."







After scanning the injured finger, he found out that there were serious fractures. As a result, he is ruled out of the Bangbandhu T20 Cup.





Meanwhile, Gazi Group Chattogram physio Mohammad Enamul Haque said, it usually takes four to six weeks to recover from this type of fracture.





Mominul Haque's Gazi Group Chattogram has played three matches in Bangabandhu T20 Cup till date. In both of the first two matches, he didn't get a chance to bat long as the openers played so well, they almost ended the match. Mominul who batted at No.3 position was not out on 5 and 8 runs in those two matches.





Bangladesh will hope for Mominul to regain fitness as soon as possible, considering they are scheduled to host West Indies in January for a full series, comprising three Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is.





