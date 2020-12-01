Nomani president, Mashiur secretary of DRU



Moorsalin Nomani and Moshiur Rahman Khan were elected president and general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the election for 2021 held on Monday. A total of votes1381 out of 1693 were cast in the polling from 9am to 5pm in the premises of DRU office. A total of 41 candidates were in the race for12 secretarial posts and 7 posts of members of the DRU executive committee. Reeta Nahar for women affairs secretary, Maidur Rahman Rubel publicity and publication secretary and Khaled Saifullah welfare secretary were elected unopposed. Osman Gani Babul elected vice president,Arafat Daria joint secretary, Mainul Hasan Sohel organizing secretary, Shah Alam Noor (who is working as senior staff reporter of The Asian Age) finance secretary, Zafar Iqbal information technology secretary, Halim Mohammad training secretary, Maksuda Lisa sports secretary, Mizan Chowdhury cultural affairs secretary and Mohammad Naimuddin entertainment secretary.





Seven members elected to the executive committee are M M Jasim, Ajijur Rahman, Roman Jaman, Mahbubur Rahaman, Rafiq Rafi, Nargis Juin and Jahangir Kiron.





