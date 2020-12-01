Arrest order for Noor Ali, wife



A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants for Noor Ali, managing director of Unique Group, and his wife Salina Ali in a case involving charges of fraud and embezzlement. Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor issued the order on Monday after the couple failed to turn up for a hearing, according to Advocate Farukur Rahman, counsel for the plaintiff, reports bdnews24.com.







The case was filed by Selim Ahmed, chairman of Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mill and Shah Fateullah Textile Mills, with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Feb 24, 2019 in connection with a dispute over the registration of a flat in the Unique Heights building, developed by Noor Ali's Borak Real Estate in Dhaka's Paribagh.





Citing the case dossier, Farukur said, "The accused took Tk 29.28 million from the plaintiff over the sale of floor space. Although the accused were supposed to get the flat registered in 2015, they kept stalling. That is why they have been accused of embezzling money in the case."





The lawyer said that when the case was filed in the court last year, the plaintiff sought to press charges against seven people, including Noor Ali and his wife.





"After the case was filed, the judge tasked the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. An investigation report was submitted to the court against Noor Ali and Salina while letting the five others off the hook."





But as they failed to appear in court, the judge set Oct 27 for a hearing in the matter.





After the latest hearing in the presence of Mohammad Hanifur Rahman Majnoor, the court officer who issued the summons, on Monday, the judge said, "The summons has been issued at the entrance of Borak Bhaban. The accused did not appear in court. In this case, the application of the plaintiff was granted. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused. "





Although the accused did not appear in court, their lawyer, former president of the Dhaka Bar Association Gazi Shah Alam, was present.





When contacted for comment, Noor Ali told bdnews24.com: "This is a fabricated case. The building was built on land leased from the government. According to government rules, if you do not register within 30 years from the time of taking the lease, you have to pay 30 percent more. That created problems."





"They have taken possession of the flat. But they have not registered it in time and that's why they have to pay extra. They are asking us to bear this extra amount but I'm not supposed to pay the registration fee."





"There are more flat recipients in the project whose flats have been registered in time."





"We have learned about the court order. Now we will apply for bail and take legal recourse," Noor Ali said.







