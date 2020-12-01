Land Ministry's ADP execution great progress



The progress rate of the land ministry in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is 14.64 percent, which is 1.85 points higher than the national progress rate of 12.79.







It was revealed at the review committee meeting regarding on the progress of implementation of the ADP of the fiscal year 2020-2021. The meeting was held at the Land ministry's conference room on Monday, which was presided over by the Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. Land minister said, our work speed has significantly increased than before and we need to work efficiently to keep the trust of people. After receiving the United Nation (UN) award we are having more responsible and we have to take all necessary measure to keep up the recognition, he added.





Land Secretary Muksudur Rahman patwary, Land Reform Board Chairman Yakub Ali Patwary, Chairman of Land Appeal Board Ummul Hasna, , high officials of the land ministry, project directors of different projects were also present at the meeting, among others.





