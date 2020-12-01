'Communal group out to spread hatred'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said an extremist communal group is trying to spread hatred among the pious people of the country by misinterpreting Islam. He was virtually addressing the inaugural function of the 22nd Nabin Shilpi Charukola Prodarshoni organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "You should not treat the government's simplicity as weakness. No speech will be tolerated against the Liberation War, spirit of the Liberation War, constitution and the state."





The artists of the country fought in 1971 with paintbrushes and portrayed the atrocities of the Pakistani invaders on the canvas, he further said.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a poet of politics, who is immortal for his speech and eloquence, the minister said, adding "Bangabandhu was the artist of changing the lifestyle of the common people of the Bengal."





Bangabandhu was the bearer and carrier of Bengali culture, who established a united bridge of culture, Quader said.





