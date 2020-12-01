Biden announces all-female senior press team



US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed an all-female senior press team, in what his office claims is a first in the country's history. The team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, former deputy campaign communications director for Mr Biden. Jen Psaki, who was President Barack Obama's White House

communications director, will be press secretary.





Biden has promised to build a diverse administration that reflects the country."I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women," Biden said in a statement."These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better."The two top press aides to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne.





Unlike cabinet positions, the press office does not require Senate confirmation.Following his election win, Biden has been unveiling his first choices for top cabinet positions.Last week, he said his selection is "a team that reflects the fact that America is back". He added that his team would keep the country "safe and secure" while leading the world.





Also on Sunday, Biden sustained hairline fractures in his "mid-foot" after he slipped while playing with his dog Major.A statement from his physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor said it is likely Biden will be required to wear a walking boot "for several weeks".He is set to be sworn into office on 20 January.On Monday he is set to receive the first presidential daily briefing, a top secret intelligence brief. It was made possible by the announcement a week ago that the transition process had begun.





--- BBC

