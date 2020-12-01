Corona cases surge in Bangladesh

With a view to containing the spread of coronvirus infection, RAB members distributed masks among people in Tangail on Monday. -AA



The cases of corona infection in Bangladesh has surged as the deadly virus has infected 2,525 more people pushing the total number 4,64,932. The pathogen has also taken the lives of 35 more people, raising the total to 6,644.







The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Monday.





Bangladesh is now the 24th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind the Netherlands and one step ahead of Turkey, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 15,372 samples were tested in 118 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,525 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. The infection rate stands at 16.43 percent. The death rate is now 1.43 percent. Among the 35 deaths, 24 are male and 11 female, the press release said, adding five are in their 40s, eight in their 50s while 20 are above 60 years, one is between 11 years to 20 years and one below 10 years.







According to the division-wise data, 25 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.





A total of 2,539 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 3,80,711. The total recovery rate is now 81.89 percent.





Meanwhile, the government has been conducting mobile courts in different parts of the country, including the capital, to ensure that people wear masks.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.









