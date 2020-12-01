22nd Young Artist Fine Arts Exhibition kicks off a month of celebration



Launched in 1975 as a biennale , t he 22nd edition of Young Artist Fine Arts Exhibition was inaugurated at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Monday.





Presided over by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky over the internet, the inauguration ceremony was virtually joined by Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader as the chief guest.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Additional Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Md Abdul Mannan Ilias, renowned artist Sahid Kabir and BSA's Director of Fine Arts Syeda Mahbuba Karim also joined the inauguration, spoke at the event and handed over awards to the recipients.





The month-long exhibition is showcasing 368 artworks by 337 artists, selected from a total number of 519 applicants and their 1,350 submissions of paintings, sculptures, print illustrations, craft-works, pottery-crafts, architectural and video arts, performance art pieces and new media arts.





Besides, a unique and specially curated subject-based art installation is being displayed at the 3rd gallery of National Art Gallery by 12 fine arts institutions of the country including Dhaka University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University and more, which is planned and researched by BSA DG Lucky.





The primary selection committee includes notable artists like Ivy Zaman, Dr Rashid Amin, Dulal Chandra Gain, Harunur Rashid Tutul, Shaon Akand and photographer Mofizul Islam.





The final selection committee for selecting the best artworks featured artist Naima Haque, Dr Md Iqbal, Mostafa Zaman Mithu, Anisuzzaman and eminent photographer Nasir Ali Mamun.





The participating artists who were nominated as winners of total 12 awards in 11 categories and one overall grand award winner in the exhibition, received their respective awards, certificates and prize-money at the ceremony.





Artists Soma Surovi Jannat received the title award as the best artist in the exhibition, while artists Md Tariqul Islam (paintings), Mozahidur Rahman Sarkar (sculptures), Md Rafiqul Islam (print illustrations), Sanjay Kumar Pramanik (eastern arts), Imran Hasan (graphics design), Tanvir Hossaim Rhythm (pottery arts), Rubaiyat-E-Sharmin (craft arts), Md Fazlul Haque (new media, video arts), Kuntal Baroi (architectural arts), Naim Hossain (performance arts) and Mohsin Kabir (photographic arts) won awards in respective categories.





The Exhibition will continue from November 30 to December 29, every day from 11am to 6pm on gallery 1, 3, 5, 6 and the sculpture arena at the National Art Gallery.

