Apple fined 10 mln euros in Italy over misleading practices





Monday the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said Smartphonemaker Apple was fined 10 million euros (12 million U.S. dollars) in Italy formisleading advertising and commercial practices. Several of iPhone models waterresistance capacity related promotional messages were the cause for the fine.

In a statement, the agency said the company advertised thesemodels as “water resistant for a maximum depth varying between 4 meters and 1 meterdepending on the model, and up to 30 minutes.”

“However, the messages did not clarify that this propertycan only be found under specific conditions, for example during specific andcontrolled laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water, and notunder the conditions in which consumers normally use the devices,” the AGCMexplained.

A second misleading practice was found in the company’scontextual disclaimer, saying that its iPhone models were not covered by theguarantee in case of damages caused by the introduction of water or otherliquids.

Considering “the emphatic advertising boasts concerningwater resistance,” the disclaimer was considered “suitable to deceiveconsumers,” the regulator stated.

In addition to it, the antitrust said Apple’s refusal in thepost-sale phase to provide customers with assistance when those iPhone modelswere damaged by water or other liquids hindered “the exercise of their rightsas recognized by the law regarding the guarantee or by the Consumer Code.”

