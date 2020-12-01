Life term means 30 yrs imprisonment: Appellate Division





The duration of life term imprisonment will be considered as30 years from now on as the the Supreme Court Appellate Division said on Tuesday.Court verdict will be followed if judgment given mentioning ‘life termimprisonment unto death’ from any court.

A seven-member bench, led by Chief Justice Syed MahmudHossain, passed the order in the morning after disposing of a review petition.

The bench said: "The Criminal Review Petition No 82 of2017 is disposed of by Majority with the following short order – imprisonmentfor life prima facie means the whole of the remaining period of the convict'snatural life.

"Imprisonment for life be deemed equivalent to imprisonmentfor 30 years if sections 45 and 53 are read together along with sections 55 and57 of the Penal Code and 35A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"However, in the case of sentence awarded to theconvict for imprisonment for life till his natural death by the court/tribunal,International Crimes Tribunal under International Crimes Tribunals Act, 1973,the convict will not be entitled to get the benefit of section 35A of the Codeof Criminal Procedure."

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state whileAdvocate Khandakar Mahbub Hossain represented the petitioner.

Advocate Sishir Monir said that according to the Code ofCriminal Procedure, life term imprisonment will be counted as 30 years and ifany court delivered its judgment mentioning life term imprisonment until death,then the accused will not get any benefit from the order.

On November 24, the Appellate Division fixed December 1 fordelivering its verdict on the review petition filed against its interpretationof a convict's life imprisonment tenure.

The Appellate Division on July 11 concluded hearing on anappeal seeking review on ‘life term means until death’ and kept it in CAV(curia advisari vult, which means reserving the verdict for a later time).

Besides, senior lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud, AF Hassan Arif,Abdur Razzak Khan, and AM Amin Uddin expressed their opinion regarding thematter as they were appointed as Amicus Curiae (legal opinion provider incourt) over the matter.

On October 15, 2003, the subordinate court sentenced twosiblings - Ataur Mridha alias Ataur and Anowar Hossain – to death in a murdercase. Later, the High Court also upheld their death sentence on October 30,2007.

On February 14, 2017, the Appellate Division commuted theirdeath sentence to life term imprisonment when the convicts challenged the HighCourt verdict.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division expressed a seven-pointopinion stating that ‘life term imprisonment means sentence until death’.

Later, Amicus Curiae were appointed to hear the opinion ofsenior advocates over the matter when the review appeal was filed by theconvicts.

Normally, as per the Bangladeshi law, convicted offenders oflife term imprisonment have to serve in jail for 30 years.

