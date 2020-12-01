2 dead in Chandpur road crash





On Tuesday oil tanker and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collision lefttwo persons dead and one injured in Faridganj-Raiganj road at Chatura inFaridganj upazila.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driverJahangir, 40, of Laxmipur district and Ruma Begum, 30, of Faridganj upazila.

The accident occurred around 8am when the Faridganj-boundoil tanker from Raiganj hit the three-wheeler as one of its wheels gotpunctured, said Shahid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Faridganj Police Station.

Both the vehicles plunged into the roadside ditch, leavingthree people in the auto-rickshaw injured. Later, they were taken to FaridganjUpazila Health Complex where the doctors declared two of them dead.

