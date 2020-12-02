Diner Sheshe





"One evening, I was on my way back home from work when I saw a disabled man begging at the bottom of a skywalk. He was sitting on a wooden board, which he used to move around; he could barely move his legs and left hand. I felt sorry for him, but ignored him and went home. But the entire time, I couldn't stop thinking about how I could've done something to help him! I rushed back to the same place where I'd seen the man. After speaking to an autowala closeby, I got to know that he'd lost sensation in his left leg and left hand after an accident at a construction site and had been begging there since 8 years!







I approached the beggar and told him to stay there until I got back. I then raced to the nearest bakery I could find. I don't encourage giving money to beggars so instead, I bought him 16 five Rupee biscuits with the 80 Rupees I had. Even the bakery wala was happy to help the man. On a cardboard paper he wrote- 'Buy one for Rs. 6; help him start his own business,' so that the man could sell the biscuits instead of begging. I gave the man the biscuits, the board and told him to try and resell these biscuits instead of begging.







I then went back home to eat dinner but couldn't stop thinking: 'Roopa what have you done? What if the guy couldn't sell any biscuits and is hungry? What about his dinner?' So, I rushed to the place where the beggar was again and to my surprise, he'd sold 13 biscuits at 10 rupees each! I left after seeing that he had earned some money to buy himself dinner! I was so content that night- I helped this man earn a meal after 8 years! The next evening, on my way back home from work, I saw the man. He had bought more cookies to sell from the same bakery, except this time, he purchased the cookies with his own money!







Humans of Bombay, Fb

