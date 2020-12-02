Worldwide waffling





President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, people familiar with his plans said Sunday, as he prepares to confront the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Biden has chosen Neera Tanden, head of the Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank, to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.









Given the drama that has surrounded 2020, it's understandable that the passage of time has become a little distorted. A week can feel like a year, while a month can fly by in the blink of an eye. As for an actual year? That can seem almost impossible to envision. When people realised that this week marked 12 months since the infamous Ellen DeGeneres-Dakota Johnson interview, it seemed hard to believe. After DeGeneres's borderline "cancellation" this summer, which saw numerous allegations of workplace bullying surface, it's hard to recall that not that long ago people were shocked by the footage. For those who don't remember, the exchange involved DeGeneres questioning Johnson about her 30th birthday party, and claiming she wasn't invited. Johnson responded calmly, saying: "Actually, that's not the truth Ellen. You were invited."









The royal family hit headlines and it had nothing to do with The Crown. On 27 November, the Duchess of Cambridge released a landmark report, commissioned by the Royal Foundation and conducted by Ipsos Mori, on attitudes and understanding around early years development and parenting. In addition to publishing research on the loneliness and mental health of parents, the study revealed crucial insights about public knowledge of children's early years.











Final results from the trials of Moderna's vaccine against Covid-19 confirm it has 94% efficacy and nobody who was vaccinated with it developed severe disease, says the company, kickstarting the approval process with regulators around the world. The US company is submitting the data to the regulators in the US, Europe and the UK for an emergency licence. It expects the Food and Drug Administration in the US to consider it at its meeting on 17 December, Moderna said. The UK has bought 7m doses of the vaccine - 5m on the day Moderna announced its interim result of 94.5% efficacy and a further 2m last week. But supplies of the vaccine to the UK are not expected until March.



