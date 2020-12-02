Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar appointed commandant of National Defence College

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed with newly appointed NDC commandant Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan. -ISPR



The government has appointed Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, as commandant of National Defence College by promoting him to lieutenant from major general on Monday, 30 Nov 20.





Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and QMG Lieutenant General Md. Shamsul Haque confers with rank badge on newly appointed NDC Commandant Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.





General Hasan is succeeding Lt Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, who retired earlier this month.





The new NDC commandant's promotion will be effective from the day of joining his new workplace.





General Hasan was appointed as the VC of BUP in March. General Hasan was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on in December 1984. He holds a PhD degree in security studies from Jahangirnagar University.





He obtained three master's degrees in Defence Studies (National University), War Studies (BUP) and Security Studies (BUP).





He is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College of Bangladesh and Staff College of Brazil.





He completed the Armed Forces War Course in 2004 and National Defence Course in 2013.

