Democracy on the back foot





French economist Thomas Piketty raised the question of the role of ‘Capital in the Twenty-First Century’ in his famous book published in 2014. His book emphasized that capital would not diverge from its basic nature of increasing inequality during a normal situation in a country. Nobel laureate economist Joseph E. Stiglitz expressed his full agreement with the findings of Piketty. But his concern for the world of 21st century is not about economic development, but democracy. That democracy will be in trouble in this century is a serious concern which Stiglitz expressed in ‘Democracy In The Twenty-First Century’ (Project Syndicate, 1 September 2014).







Not only Stiglitz, also others feel this concern about democracy. But more elections are held nowadays than before in the world. And more of these elections are having certificates of ‘free and fair’ delivered by national and international organizations. Yet, the health of democracy is deteriorating day by day. Back in 1997, Fareed Zakaria wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine, ‘Democratically elected regimes, often ones that have been reelected or reaffirmed through referenda, are routinely ignoring constitutional limits on their power and depriving their citizens of basic rights and freedoms. ... we see the rise of a disturbing phenomenon in international life – illiberal democracy.’







Mr. Zakaria pointed out that in many parts of the world, governments emerging from free and fair elections became more illiberal than the previous ones. Events since then have proved this in many parts of the world. Political theorists and researchers have found how and why it happens. Governments have many hidden ways of staying in power through undermining democracy. Undemocratic governments reap benefits of economic development that a country may enjoy for reasons not connected with any role of the government. Successes in sports at international levels also add to its credit. Such governments use “methods of control that are significantly more sophisticated than the classic totalitarian techniques,” according to Vaclav Havel, former Czech president. Such regimes forge “a system that combines impressive economic development with an equally impressive apparatus of political control.” (Undermining Democracy, a study published by Freedom House)





Democracy is not in good health even in America. Disappointment became evident in Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address delivered in January 2016. He said, “Democracy does require basic bonds of trust between its citizens. ... Democracy grinds to a halt without a willingness to compromise, or when even basic facts are contested, or when we listen only to those who agree with us. Our public life withers when only the most extreme voices get all the attention. And most of all, democracy breaks down when the average person feels their voice doesn’t matter; that the system is rigged in favor of the rich or the powerful or some special interest. Too many Americans feel that way right now.”





In most places in the world the political system has been “rigged in favor of the rich or the powerful or some special interest.” And this is a very big problem everywhere. The rich, the powerful, the special interest and the established political system working as their protector are together undermining democracy. Only elections held regularly after some certain periods cannot change this system. Obama also emphasized this in his speech. American elections were never able to ensure “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” as Abraham Lincoln dreamt more than 150 years ago.





Nina L. Khrushcheva, a Russian American professor at The New School, wrote in an article, The Marketing of the American President (25 January 2016, Project Syndicate), “When it comes to political entertainment, it doesn’t get much better than presidential election season in the United States. ... Americans tend to focus on excitement above all – who looks better, has a catchier sound bite, seems most “authentic,” and so on, often to the point of absurdity.” America, however, is not alone in this.







Khrushcheva, a great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, a Soviet leader, quoted from Propaganda, a 1928 book by Edward Bernays, the father of modern public relations. Bernays wrote, “Politics was the first big business in America.” According to Khrushcheva, “The key to victory is the manipulation of public opinion. According to her, “A president, in other words, is nothing more than a product to be marketed. And, as any marketer knows, the quality of the product is not necessarily what drives its success.”





As Khrushcheva said, ‘The question is whether Americans will want to buy what they are selling.’ The success of the product, a candidate in the election, depends not so much on his or her quality as on the plans and wishes of the sellers of the product. And there are many occassions when people do not have to want to buy what they are selling, they just may not have any alternative to buying it. This is what the American people may know about, others may not.





