Hrithik's 'War' haircut in high demand at salons





When Hrithik Roshan walked out of a helicopter in his introduction scene in 'War', there wasn't a single soul who wasn't drooling over his good looks and style. That scene was talked about over and over again by critics and audiences alike. Apart from the fact that Hrithik Roshan kept few grey hair to show the journey and experience of his on screen character, the 'razor sharp sides' look, which is known as the Hrithik - 'War' look, continues to be most people's go to haircut at salons.



