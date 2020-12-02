Mashrafe back in practice at SBNCS

Former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza captured during practice session at the at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -Collected



Former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza who last played cricket in March for national team against Zimbabwe at home has finally returned with ball on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.







The "Narail Express" spent time in a light fitness session before he had bowling session at the BCB academy ground.





The competitive cricket was postponed due With Covid-19 outbreak in the country as Mashrafe has not played any competitive cricket like his national teammates. In the meanwhile, Mashrafe himself suffered in Corona. His family members also suffered. As a result, he was not seen at the BCB practice during the Coronation or even at the President's Cup in October. Finally Mash returned to practice with the ball on Tuesday.







After a long month and 24 days of fighting with Corona, Mashrafe became physically weak. As a result, he was absent from the individual practice organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from July. BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu however did not see any reason not to play him in the President's Cup as Mashrafe did not have match fitness. However, he said that Mashrafe must play in Bangabandhu T20.





However Mashrafe missed the starting matches of the ongoing 5-team tournament due to hamstring injury. That is why he was not included in the players' draft of the tournament.







In a statement on the draft on November 11, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said he can play any team if he recovered from the injury. And if more than one team wants him, Mash will be given a lottery. And if a team willingly wants Mashrafe, he can play directly in that team.



Leave Your Comments