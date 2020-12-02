5 Rarest Postal Stamps in the World





What is a Postal Stamps?





A postal stamp is a small piece of paper issued by a post office, postal administration or other authorized vendors to customers who pay postage, who then affix the stamp to the face or address side of any item of mail- an envelope or other postal cover- that they wish to send. The item is then processed by the postal system, where a postmark or cancellation mark- in modern usage indicating date and point of origin of mailing- is applied to the stamp and its left and right side to prevent its use. Then the item is delivered to its addresses.



First stamp was issued in 1 May, 1840 at United Kingdom and the first postage stamp was Penny Black. Within three years, postage stamps were introduced in Switzerland and Brazil. After, the postal stamp was spread to the World.







I want to describe 5 rarest stamps which we cannot found easily. Those stamps are:





BRITISH GUIANA 1C MAGENTA, 1856: The British Guiana 1c Magenta is the most valuable rare stamp in the World. In 1856, The British Guiana (now the independent nation of Guyana) post office issued the initial run of 1c magenta stamps for use in newspaper circulation. When an expected shipment of the stamp went missing, an emergency run was produced as a stop-gap measure. The printers of this emergency run added a small boat to the stamp, which can be seen faintly on the face of the stamp underneath the signature of postal clerk E.D Wright, distinguishing it from the official stamp run. Only one copy of this emergency print run is known to exist. This stamp was sold in an auction about 9.48 Million Dollars.







The Sicilian Error of Color, 1859: The most remarkable thing about the Sicilian Error of Color stamps, other than its immense price point, is how incredibly well preserved it is. Most stamps from the 1800s are naturally worn down from years hiding in boxes writing to be discovered. However, this stamp featuring the side profit of a breaded man looks as if it was just printed in a stark blue. Two copies of this stamp are known to exist. In 2011, one of the Sicilian Error of Color was sold in an auction at 2.6 Million Dollars.





Penny Black, 1840: One of the best looking stamps in the world of philately is also very first ever used and the first to ever use an adhesive backing. The British Penny Black is coveted among stamp collectors and whiles you're run-of-the-mill. Penny Black could be had for less than 15 Dollars, the most sought after are much more expensive.







1C Benjamin Franklin Z Grill, 1868: The Former Postmaster General of the United States is a popular figure to feature on many US postage stamps. The most valuable of all Benjamin Franklin stamps is the 1c Benjamin Franklin Z Grill, sometimes just referred to as the Z Grill. A grill is an embossed pattern on the face of a stamp used to prevent the reuse. The Benjamin Franklin Z Grill is the rarest, with only two known surviving examples. This stamp was last sold for 935000 Dollars in 1998.







24C Declaration of Independence, 1869: The 24c Declaration of Independence is a rare example of a stamp collector that is highly sought after simply become it is work of art onto itself. Their stamp features a highly detailed, two tones rendering of John Trumbull's famous painting of the presentation of the Declaration of Independence to the Continental Congress. There are 42 individual figures depicted on this stamp, some so small they can only seen with a magnifying glass.







