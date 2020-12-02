'Time-befitting changes in curriculum soon'

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni joins a programe at Government Bangla College in city's Mirpur area. -Collected



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday said that the government will bring time-befitting changes in the curriculum in near future.





"The government is going to bring time-befitting changes in the curriculum. Besides, changes in assessment methods, teacher's recruitment and teacher's training will also come in future," she said.





The minister told the unveiling ceremony of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural, inaugurating the Bangabandhu and Liberation War Corner and unveiling the killing field (Boddhovumi) memorial plaque at Government Bangla College in city's Mirpur area, reports BSS.





The government, she said, is working to develop technology, women and disability friendly education infrastructure to ensure education for all.





The minister also added that the government is emphasizing on technical and vocational education so that students can complete their education and develop themselves as entrepreneurs. In Bangabandhu's Bangladesh, unimaginable progress has been made in all fields including education today, she said.







The Awami League government has taken all-out measures to strengthen the education sector of the country, including introducing time-befitting curriculums. The government is also putting emphasis on technical and vocational education in an effort to make a generation capable of competing at home and overseas job markets.

