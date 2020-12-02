Foreign Ministry inaugurates Bangabandhu lecture series



Foreign Ministry on Tuesday started 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series' with former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith as first lecturer while Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen is expected to appear at the second lecture on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen gave welcome speech virtually while inaugurating the program at newly built Foreign Service Academy at the Sugandha in the capital. The lecture is being organized marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





Momen said, "We need to do research on his life, his legacy and his way of thinking. In this historic month of December, we started a historic event, the Bangabandhu Lecture Series. In the next month, we propose to have Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Kumar Sen as our keynote speaker." The Foreign Minister said this while welcoming former Finance Minister Muhith as the first lecturer. Momen stated that Bangabandhu was an institution, a visionary leader who spent his entire life especially to establish rights of people, to end discrimination, disparity and deprivation and to empower people.''





The Foreign Minister went on to say, "Bangabandhu always said, Peace is essential for development. Therefore, we proposed to organize the "World Peace Conference" in Bangladesh next year during our 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh."





In his lecture, former Finance Minister AMA Muhith said Bangabandhu was not just a man for Bangladesh but a great man for the world having the nation-building capacity starting from zero, a rare quality in the world.





"The world must be proud of him. He had the capacity of building a nation from nothing, from zero," he said Muhith recalled the then legislature passed 519 laws and covered almost all the areas of public concern during the Bangabandhu's three years and seven months tenure as the Prime minister.





"The law of the Sea, it was almost a decade later that the principles of the consensus for the Law of the Sea were adopted by the global conference on the Law of the Sea. But Bangabandhu passed a Maritime Law in 1974," Muhith he said.









