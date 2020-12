US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has greeted the people of Sikh community on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. In a Facebook status, Harris wrote, ''To our Sikh friends across the United States and around the world, Joe Biden and I send our wishes as you observe the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Let us use Guru Nanak's timeless message of compassion and unity to inspire and help us heal as a nation.''



