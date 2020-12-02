Arrest Babunagari, Mamunul immediately



Sixty social, cultural organizations and professional bodies yesterday formed a human chain in Dhaka demanding arrest of Hefazate Islam Amir Junaid Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque on the charge of making derogatory comments against sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and disobeying the constitution.





Initiated by the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the human chain was formed from the Matshya Bhaban (Fisheries Building) to Suhrawardy Udyan's Chhobir Hat via Engineers' Institution, Dhaka Club and Shahbagh intersection.





Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ministry AKM Mozammel Haque, President of Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, President of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir, journalist Abed Khan, historian and researcher Muntasir Mamun, President of Bangladesh Gram Theatre Nasiruddin Yusuf Bachhu, President of Sammilito Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus, Secretary General of Sector Commanders Forum Harun Habib and General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad Rana Dasgupta among others were present at the human chain.

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque recently demanded an immediate halt to the installation of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dholairpar in the capital.





Hefazat-e-Islam's Amir Junaid Babungari at a function in Chattogram on November 26 said that, any sculpture, if installed, would be 'dragged away'.

Strongly criticizing their remarks, demonstrators from yesterday's human chain urged the government to take steps to ban 'radical and communal politics' of Hefazate Islam.





Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque said, "Their anti-sculpture statements should be withdrawn. Otherwise, the people, who believe the spirit of Liberation War, will give befitting reply. The result will not be good, if they (Islamist party men) make derogatory statements about Bangabandhu in the Mujib Year. Nothing has been said about them yet, which is their good luck. They will face dire consequences for their misdeeds." Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said, "The game will be final, if we catch them for their faulty and whimsical behaviour. This time, there is no scope of compromise. Scope to benefit from creation of an unstable situation in the country will not be given again and again."





He said, "There should be an administrative inquiry into where the money is coming from, what is their (fundamentalist and communal forces) agenda. The real conspirators and their accomplices must be identified through investigation for punishment on the soil of this country. They must be uprooted," he said "We think there is no conflict between sculpture and religion," said Golam Quddus, President of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote. He said, "Creation of a conflicting position over religion and sculpture in Bangladesh is politically motivated. We call upon the people to be united against all conspiracies to confuse the non-communal atmosphere." Referring to the recent developments in the country, cultural personality Nasiruddin Yusuf Bachchu said, "They have shown the audacity to speak of tearing down the sculpture of Bangabandhu and throwing the same into the river.





The Islamist leaders declared they would not allow sculpture. But who are they? They are the defeated soldiers and enemies of 1971." Nasiruddin Yusuf also said that, the fundamentalist forces have taken advantage of the weakness of the socio-cultural forces and are shouting against the progressives. "Our position is very clear," he said demanding appropriate punishment for the allies of the defeated forces of 1971.





"The assassination of Bangabandhu was the main reason behind their rise. I will ask the government to ensure appropriate punishment of those who are threatening the existence of Bangladesh anew. Those who are burning people inside the mosques, must be identified," he added. Harun Habib, Secretary General of the Sector Commanders Forum said, "I want to make it clear that they want to make Bangladesh a 'Taliban State'. Bangladesh that emerged through the Liberation War can never be a Pakistan, Afghan or Taliban State."







"Progressive organizations in favor of the Liberation War need to take concerted action against such statements," he said. Rana Dasgupta, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha Christian Unity Parishad said, "The attempt to destabilize the country in the name of opposing the installation of Bangabandhu's sculpture has alarmed peace-loving citizens. So, it can never be tolerated."





Leave Your Comments