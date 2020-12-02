Mashrafe resumes cricketing activities after long hiatus





Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza resumed cricketing activities after a long gap of nine months. He participated in an individual training programme on Tuesday at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Academy Ground.





After jogging and doing some fitness drills, Masrhafe bowled a few times on the net on the day one of his individual training programme.





After playing a List-A game back on March 16 in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, Mashrafe was out of action for nine months.





Mashrafe, who is also a lawmaker, has been working hard after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. At a point, he was also infected with the virus with all of his family members.

“Mashrafe has to work a lot on his fitness. He doesn’t need anything to do on his bowling techniques; he only needs to get back to shape. We are helping him to shed at least 10kg of weight,” Tushar Kanti Hawlader, a BCB trainer, told the media.





There are talks about Mashrafe’s participation in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. But, Mashrafe is yet to say anything officially about this.





“Whether he plays or not in this event is up to him. It’s true that he is lacking a good fitness now. But it’s a matter of bowling four overs. It won’t be that tough for him to bowl four overs in a T20 game. If he wants to play, he can play,” Tushar added.

