Around 37,000 Americans die of COVID-19 in November





Nearly 37,000 fatalities reported in November who died ofCOVID-19, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic,engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing thecapacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening fieldhospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems —and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobilemorgues. And funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear the crisis will be even worse incoming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over Thanksgivingand avoid people who don’t live with them.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to see a climbing deathtoll ... and that’s a horrific and tragic place to be,” said Josh Michaud,associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.“It’s going to be a very dark couple of weeks."

November's toll was far lower than the 60,699 recorded inApril but perilously close to the next-highest total of almost 42,000 in May,according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths had dropped tojust over 20,000 in June after states closed many businesses and ordered peopleto stay at home.

The fast-deteriorating situation is particularly frustratingbecause vaccine distribution could begin within weeks, Michaud said.

At Mercy Hospital Springfield in Missouri, a mobile morguethat was acquired in 2011 after a tornado ripped through nearby Joplin andkilled about 160 people has been put into use again. On Sunday it held twobodies until funeral home workers could arrive.

At the Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, burials are upby about one-third this year compared with last year, and the cremated remainsof about 20 people are sitting in storage while their families wait for a safertime to hold memorial services. The dead include a husband and wife in their80s who succumbed to COVID-19 five days apart.

“You want to be safe at the gravesite so you don’t have todo another graveside service" for another family member, said Richard Lay,Bellefontaine Cemetery’s vice president.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis-St. Paul saw a 40% increasein the number of pages dedicated to paid obituaries in November, largelybecause of COVID-19, a spokesman said. By Nov. 29, the newspaper had 11 pagesof obituaries, compared with about half that many on a typical Sunday.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, the National Guard trucked incots, medical supplies, tables and other items needed to operate a 250-bedfield hospital in the event the state's medical centers become overwhelmed.

Rhode Island opened two field hospitals with more than 900beds combined. The state's regular hospitals reached their coronavirus capacityon Monday. New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak earlier in theyear, reopened a field hospital last week on Staten Island. Wisconsin has afield hospital in West Allis ready to take overflow patients. A Nevada hospitalhas added hospital bed capacity in an adjacent parking garage.

“Hospitals all around the country are worried on aday-to-day basis about their capacity ... and we’re not really even into winterseason and we haven’t seen the impact of Thanksgiving travel and Thanksgivinggatherings,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns HopkinsCenter for Health Security.

The number of hospital beds is just one concern. Manyhospitals are scrambling to find enough staff to care for patients as the virussurges almost everywhere at once, Adalja said.

“You can’t just say we’ll have doctors and nurses from otherstates come because those other states are also dealing with COVIDpatients," he said.

The virus is blamed for over 268,000 deaths and more than13.5 million confirmed infections in the United States. A record 96,000 peoplewere in the hospital with the virus in the U.S. as of Monday. The U.S. isseeing on average more than 160,000 new cases per day and almost 1,470 deaths —equal to what the country was witnessing in mid-May.

State and local officials also are responding withshutdowns, curfews, quarantines and mask mandates.

