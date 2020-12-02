Ashraful now close to play big innings: Sarwar Imran





Sarwar Imran Coach of Minister Group Rajshahi, believesthat former Bangladesh captain and the middle-order batsman of Rajshahi,Mohammad Ashraful, is close to play big innings in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20Cup 2020.

In his last three innings, Ashraful posted 5, 25 not-out,and 5. Twice in this three innings, he trapped by run-outs.

“Ashraful is returning to his old shape tactically andtechnically. We are waiting for a big innings from him,” Sarwar told the mediaon Tuesday during a practice session of his team.

Sarwar, who has been working with Ashraful for the last twoand a half month, said that Ashraful still has the chance to make a nationalcomeback if he continues working hard.

“It’s (Ashraful’s national comeback) depending on him. He isgetting his old shape back. He is proving his techniques again. But still, hehas to be mentally stronger, and at the same time, he has to improve hisphysical ability. I believe he can make a national comeback,” Sarwar furthertold the reporters.

Rajshahi made a flying start to the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.They have won their first two games before losing the third one. In theirfourth game, they’ll take on Gazi Group Chattogram on December 2 at theSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

