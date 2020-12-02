DNCC to launch automation in waste disposal system: Mayor





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor M Atiqul Islam said the city corporation has been equipped with ‘road sweeper’ aiming to introduce automation for waste disposal management system of the city.





“The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has built multistoried buildings in the city without devising any sophisticated waste disposal system throughout the city,” he said in a live discussion programme on “Janatar Mukhomukhi Nagarsebok” here on Tuesday night.





Dhaka city has been grown up in an unplanned way and that’s why it is very much difficult to reap any benefit from the routine activities launched by the city corporation, said the Mayor during virtual discussion with the city dwellers.





The DNCC mayor has also revealed the initiative of generating electricity from the city wastes in line with the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to transform the waste into resources. “The waste-based power plant will be installed at the landfill of Aminbazar area in the city,” he added.





During the online live program, the mayor continuously replied to the queries of the city dwellers for nearly two hours.





When the city people reminded him of his commitment for solving city’s slum-dwellers’ problems as per his electoral manifesto, the mayor said with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, high rise buildings are being constructed for the slum-dwellers across the city.





Seeking people’s participation to recover all the city canals, Atique said he will fight against the encroachers together with the people to recover all the city canals.





After recovery of the canals, he said, walkways will be constructed on both sides of the canals and trees will also be planted there.





All these ventures designed by the city corporation will be implemented with the active participation of the city people, he said.





The programme was moderated by film actor Ferdous who connected people with the city mayor.





Responding to a query on making a clean Dhaka city, the DNCC mayor came up with a slogan of ‘Clean City, Green City’ introduced by former deceased mayor Mohammad Anisul Haq who was the first DNCC mayor and said the DNCC is implementing some initiatives launched by the former mayor.





Regarding the killing of Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents, the city father said the dengue outbreak had spread shortly after his taking office last year, adding that “but this year we have carried out combing operation to destroy the mosquito larva, so the intensity of the outbreak was not acute,” the mayor pointed out.





To further check the dengue outbreak, the DNCC mayor assured the city dwellers of applying fourth generation insecticides like larviside, Adultiside by the city corporation.





The city mayor, however, assured the city people for not taking any further steps by the DNCC to kill any street dogs in the DNCC area in compliance with the sentiment of the animal lovers as he preferred vaccination for the street dogs.





Claiming the recovery of city streets occupied by the trucks as a war, the DNCC mayor said the city corporation authority is looking at the matter with due importance and assured of making a solution of parking space for trucks in city as the mayor blamed unplanned city development for the problem.





The mayor also replied the queries made by the journalists and the program was also viewed by several lakh viewers when the live program uploaded on facebook and other social media.

Leave Your Comments