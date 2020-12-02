Mahfuzul Hoque joins FBCCI as CEO, Brig Gen S M Ferdous (Retd.) as Dy CEO





A retired additional secretary, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque hasjoined as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of Bangladesh Chambersof Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Besides, Brigadier General S M Ferdous has also joined FBCCIas the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO). He served as a high rankingofficial of Bangladesh Army before joining FBCCI.

FBCCI CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is a civil serviceprofessional with over 34 years of influential leadership experience informulation of public policy, rules and regulations, guidelines, standardoperation procedure, code of practices as well as implementation of these policiesand practices in the field level.

Mahfuzul Hoque was born in a prominent family of Babunagarunder Fatikchhari Upazila in Chattogram. He completed Master of Arts inEconomics in 1983 and BA (Hons) in 1982 from University of Chittagong. Hejoined Bangladesh Civil Service on 21 January 1986, said a press release.

Brigadier General S M Ferdous completed BA from Universityof Chittagong and Masters in Defense Studies from National University in 1985.He also completed M.Phil in Human Resource Development from National DefenseCollege in 2015. He visited the USA,India, China, KSA, UAE, Qatar, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka,Switzerland and many other countries.

