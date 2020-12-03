Diner Sheshe





"When Daman was 6 months old, we noticed that he wasn't reacting to our hand gestures; if we waved our hands in front of him, he'd just lie still. So we took him for a check-up. We got the worst possible news; he'd lost his eyesight at birth due to a lack of oxygen in his incubator. We were devastated and tried to stay around him as much as possible after.



But Mom and dad admitted Daman to boarding school very early on since there weren't any blind schools in the area. I remember crying my eyes out; he was so tiny and was clinging onto mine and mom's hand. We visited him 2 months later- I still remember how he walked to us from his hostel with tears in his eyes. I still cry thinking about it.







We visited him again that year on Rakshabandhan; he smiled so wide when Bhumi and I tied him rakhis. That day mom, Bhumi and I cried the whole way back after leaving him. We wished we could bring him back home but we knew it was for the best. We visited him every month- sometimes he'd call us and cry and we'd immediately take an auto to his school. We'd take a cake every year on his birthday and celebrate with his friends.







Daman stayed in boarding school till he was 13. For the last 3 years, he's been home since we've enrolled him in private school. He's such a quick learner and studies with able kids. He's mastered the Braille and now uses a software that converts visuals into audio so he can work at the same pace as other kids. He has such a sharp sense of hearing; just by the honk of a car he can identify which car it is! Every evening when he hears papa's honk, only he knows it's papa and we wonder how he knows!





He's also always laughing and joking around. Every night he'll come and ask, 'Didi aap log raat ko sote ho?' That's just his sense of humour- he loves to hear me say, 'Nahi, main naachti hu!' It cracks him up every time!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments