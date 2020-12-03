Worldwide waffling





A sailor who was reported missing at sea over the weekend has been recovered after he was spotted clinging to his capsized vessel off the Florida coast. Stuart Bee, 62, set sail on Friday afternoon from Cape Marina at Port Canaveral on his 10m (32ft)-long boat. Authorities were alerted on Saturday, after he failed to return to port. He was discovered clutching part of his overturned boat by the crew of a passing container vessel, 86 miles (138km) off Cape Canaveral on Sunday.











A new analysis, seen by the BBC, suggests the goals of the UN Paris climate agreement are getting "within reach." The Climate Action Tracker group looked at new climate promises from China and other nations, along with the carbon plans of US President-elect Joe Biden. These commitments would mean the rise in world temperatures could be held to 2.1C by the end of this century. Previous estimates indicated up to 3C of heating, with disastrous impacts. But the experts are worried the long-term optimism is not matched by short-term plans to cut CO2. For more than a decade, researchers from the Climate Action Tracker have kept a close eye on what countries' collective carbon-cutting pledges mean for our warming world.









Americans returning from Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures around the country Monday as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the nationwide surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend. Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a quarantine for those who have traveled more than 150 miles outside the county.









Maruti Suzuki S-Presso recently received a zero-star safety rating in Global NCAP's crash test, where in the hatchback was described as offering poor and weak protection for driver's and co-driver's chest. So, you guys remember that the Global NCAP released crash test ratings for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso along with other cars recently? In case you forgot, the Maruti Suzuki's micro SUV scored an abysmal zero star rating in the global agency's crash tests. Suffice it to say that there was a lot of furore and disappointment over the results. In fact, many Maruti Suzuki S Presso owners also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their displeasure. In fact, the news also prompted concerns from South African citizens; and well, such posts have received a response from the official handle of Suzuki South Africa.



Leave Your Comments