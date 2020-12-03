BGB seizes goods worth Tk 85.49cr in November



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods and drugs, worth Taka 85.49 crore, from across the country in the last month (November). Besides, 324 people were arrested for smuggling goods and drugs during this period, BGB said in a handout on Tuesday. It said legal actions have been taken against 228 Bangladesh nationals and nine Indians for illegally crossing the border. The seized contraband items include 15,11,008 yaba pills, 63,771bottles of phensidyl, 18,126 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,956 cans of beer, 1,002 kg hemp, 1.60 grams heroin, 6,374 injections and different types of tablets. The other seized smuggled goods include 12.631 kg gold, 6.100 kg silver, 372 pieces of imitation ornaments, 35,456 sets of cosmetics, 8,133 sarees, 916 sets of three-pieces and 4,389 readymade garments products, 4,127 kg tea leaves, 2,087 CFT wood, 7,660 kg coal, eight trucks, nine private cars, two pick-up vans, 39 engine-run auto-rickshaws and 87 motorcycles. The paramilitary force also seized two pistols, twelve guns, two magazines, 186 bullets and 300 grams gun powder during the period.



