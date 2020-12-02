Bangla version of 'Peace, Love, & Liberty' launched



A book titled 'Shanti, Valobasha, abong Shadinota; the Bangla version of the book 'Peace, Love, & Liberty' by Dr Tom G Palmer was launched on Monday night by Preneur Lab Youth and Innovation Trust through an online launching program. Arif Nezami, Trustee of Preneur Lab Trust, Dr Tom G Palmer, Editor of the book and Vice President for international programs of Atlas Network, Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Professor of International Relationship department of Dhaka University, Md Omar Mostafiz, Program Manager of Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, FNF Bangladesh; Israr Hasan, Regional Coordinator of Students for Liberty (Bangladesh) were present, among others.





--- Minar Al Hasan, AA



