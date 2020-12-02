Puber Alo celebrates 1st anniversary

Officials of Puber Alo celebrating the first anniversary of their news portal in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. -AA



On the first anniversary of Puber Alo, an online news portal of Sarail, Brahmanbaria, selected individuals and organizations were honored at the initiative of Alor Sarathi. On Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020, a small ceremony of the anniversary was held at the Kalikachchh office of Puber Alo. Late Ashutosh Chakraborty of Uchaliapara in SarailUpazila, was posthumously honored for his unique contribution in spreading education. The memorial was handed over to Dr. Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, Managing Director, Universal Medical College Hospital, son of the late Ashutosh Chakraborty. The family of Late Ashutosh Chakraborty has been providing 'Ashutosh Chakraborty Memorial Scholarship' for the last 8 years at Sarail, Brahmanbaria, which has already been distributed among more than five hundred meritorious students in different schools of Sarail and this scholarship will continue.





--- AA Correspondent, Brahmanbaria

