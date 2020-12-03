BCG Director distributes clothes, life jackets to fishermen

Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque distributing warm clothes, life jackets among fishermen in Satkhira on Wednesday. -AA



Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque distributes winter clothes, life jackets and other essential items to marine fishermen on the occasion of Mujbi Year celebrations on Wednesday noon. Since the beginning, beside to control smuggling, drug control, conservation of fishery resources they also assistance to the helpless and distressed. In continuation of this, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Coast Guard West Zone in Bangladesh has distributed blankets, radio, torch lights, life jackets, raincoat in the remote areas adjacent to the Sundarbans in Satkhira district. Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq was there as the chief guest. Besides Bangladesh Coast Guard's other senior officer and local honorable person's were also present there. The Coast Guard is always on standby in the face of all the unforeseen adverse conditions including hurricanes, tidal surges, floods and epidemics and regular cooperation between the helpless and distressed people in the affected areas is continuing and will continue to do so in the future.





-- AA Correspondent, Satkhira

