'Roads, railways to be unveiled together at Padma Bridge'

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visiting Padma Bridge rail link project's slipper factory production in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Wednesday. -AA



Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said that roads and railways will be inaugurated simultaneously through Padma Bridge on Wednesday morning. We hope and inform the project stakeholders that the commencement of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge will be aimed at ensuring that trains can run from Dhaka to Bhanga along the road. Already, work on the Padma Bridge, as well as the road, is progressing at a rapid pace. Moreover, the work of the railway line from Dhaka to Bhanga has already been completed.







During visiting Padma Bridge rail link project's slipper Factory production, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan further said, From Dhaka to Jessore's 168 km rail line's slipper will be produce from this Chinese company. After visiting various places of the Slippers Company for about an hour, the Railway Minister expressed his satisfaction. Wang Kun, Project Director, CREC, briefed the Hon'ble Minister of Railways and the visiting guests.



Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Md Selim Reza, Director of Bangladesh Railways Shamsuzzaman, Project Director of PBRLP Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Project Director of CREC Wang Kun, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar, Faridpur Additional Superintendent of Police Jamal Pasha, Railway Western Superintendent of Police Nibir Rahman Khan, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al Amin Mia, Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Police Station Lutfar Rahman and others were also present there.





--- Ramjan Sikdar, Bhanfa, Faridpur





