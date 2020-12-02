Tawsif, his wife infected with Covid-19



Popular small screen actor Tawsif Mahbub, his wife Jannatul Ferdous Zara, and all members of his in-laws have been infected with the coronavirus.





On Tuesday, Tawsif Mahbub posted a picture of his wife and himself lying in a hospital bed on Facebook. In the caption of the photo, he wrote, every husband should experience this day. May the Creator give strength to all? In Corona, not only my wife, but everyone in her family and I was infected. Keep us in your prayers.





However, it is known that the picture posted by Tawsif Mahbub is quite old. Most of the family members are staying at home after being infected with coronavirus. Among them, Tawsif Mahbub's wife is comparatively ill.

