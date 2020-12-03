CWI inspection team happy with BCB's Covid-19 management

CWI and BCB officials inspect the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday. -BCB



The two-member inspection team of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) is happy with the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Covid-19 management and the security arrangements.





The Caribbean side is set to visit Bangladesh in January for three Tests, as many ODIs and two T20 Internationals.





The two-member team-Dr. Akshai Mansingh (a member of the ICC & CWI Medical Panel as well a CWI Director) and Paul Slowe (Security and Safety Manager) conducted their assessment, visiting the venues in Dhaka and Chattogram and other places where the team would need to go during their tour.





After inspecting the proposed venues and all facilities, the CWI delegation expressed their satisfaction, BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury who was with the inspection team said.





"They (the delegation) say everything is fine. They seem to be satisfied with everything. However now let's see what they said," Debashis said on Wednesday. The inspection team visited Chattogram, where the West Indies team is scheduled to play a Test, yesterday. Thereafter they visited the team hotel and Imperial Hospital. Earlier they visited BKSP, where the visitors are scheduled to play a warm-up match.



They came to Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The inspection team visited the academy grounds, indoor, dressing room, gymnasium and other infrastructures in Mirpur in a perfect manner. The delegation also visited Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.





