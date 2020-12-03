Dhaka ends losing streak beating Barishal

Beximco Dhaka players celebrating after taking a wicket against Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. -BCB



Beximco Dhaka ended its losing streak with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, BSS report.







Dhaka which lost three matches in a row earlier sensed a victory after restricting Barishal to paltry 108-8. Their batsmen, specially Yasir Ali Rabbi then ensured Dhaka would win it, albeit a hiccup, as they reached the target making 109-3 in 18.5 overs.





Both Dhaka and Barishal now has two points but the former still languished at bottom table due to poor run rate.





Yasir Rabbi led the charge with 30 ball-44 not out, hitting three fours and two sixes. Alongside him, captain Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 23, playing 34 balls. The duo shared a 55-run partnership in an undefeated fourth wicket stand after Dhaka lost the way initially in pursuit of small target.





Opener Naim Sheikh and Robiul Islam Robi batted painstakingly to create a pressure. Naim made 13 off 20 while Robi played 12 balls for his 2 before both of them being trapped for run-out. Dhaka's scoreboard read 23-2 in 6.4 overs after their departure.





Tanzid Hasan Tamim then batted fluently to make up the slow batting of the openers. But Tanzid was dismissed after making 22 off 20 with two fours and one six.





Mushfiqur occupied the crease stubbornly in a bid to resist any collapse and got an able company in Yasir Rabbi, who eventually unleashed some powerful stroke from his repertoire to ease the victory.





Earlier, off-spinner Robiul Islam Robi claimed 4-20 to play a key role in restricting Barishal to a moderate total.





Robi was ably supported by Shafiqul Islam who with economical bowling effort grabbed 2-10 while Rubel Hossain and Nayeem Hasan bagged one wicket apiece. Young Towhid Ridoy was the highest scorer for Barishal with run-a-bal-33 while captain Tamim Iqbal made 31 off 31.





Despite Tamim's decent start, Fortune Barishal who was sent to bat first, couldn't get the expected start as the other opener Saif Hasan was dismissed for 9. But the situation got worsened when the two top order batsmen Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain got dismissed with naught. Cheap dismissal of top three batsmen left Barishal to precarious 28-3.





Tamim and Ridoy tried to regain the control but Robi took the prized scalp of the captain, ruining Barishal's chance to get back to the game. The lower order however couldn't give Ridoy the adequate support and they eventually were restricted to a total that looked no so good.





