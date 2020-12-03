Risk of air pollution & corona virus in winter



Air pollution is a well-known pollution in the whole country, including the capital Dhaka. With the end of the monsoon season, the environment became unhealthy. As a result, the presence of floating particles in the air increases several times more than the tolerable level, which is extremely harmful to health.





Different types of particles are usually mixed in the air. These particulate matter (PM) is measured in micrograms (ppm-parts per million) per cubic meter. By dividing these particles into 10 and 2.5 micrometer diameter classes, the researchers calculated the risk based on their amount.







They said that if the amount of particles (ppm) of 2.5 micrometers in diameter per cubic meter in air is between zero and 50, then that air can be said to be good in the air quality index (AQI).If this level is 51-100, the air is considered to be moderate and if it is 101-150, it is considered to be in danger.







There are different types of factories in Bangladesh in different places including Dhaka. These textile and tannery factories are constantly emitting hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, chlorine, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and a few other odorless chemicals which are one of the causes of air pollution. Especially in the winter,Factories including brick kilns operate longer, which increases the risk of air pollution.





Researchers at Harvard University recently found that, dangerous fine dust and particulate matter PM 2.5 per cubic meter of air if increased by just 1 microgram, it would increase the mortality rate of Covid-19 by 8 percent. In this context, Bangladesh is at the highest risk of corona.





Another study from the Netherlands found that exposure to pollution increased the death rate by 21 percent. A study by scientists at Cambridge University in the UK also found a correlation between the severity of the Covid-19 infection and long-term exposure to polluted air such as nitrogen oxides and ground-level ozone from car smoke or fossil fuel burning.





In addition, studies on air quality in Italy have found a link between mortality and high levels of pollution in Covid-19. Another preliminary study by researchers at several Italian universities found that Covid-19 could spread more widely in air pollution particles. Research recently published in the journal Science of the Total Environment has also shown that long-term exposure to air pollution can be one of the leading causes of death from coronavirus.





Air pollution is the leading cause of death for some 3.3 million people worldwide each year, with 75 percent of these deaths being from heart attacks or strokes and the remaining 25 percent from lung disease. Not only that, 75 percent of these deaths occur in Asia, where air pollution levels are alarming. But recent research has further strengthened the notion that polluted air is capable of harming us in a number of ways. Such as birth defects, risk of stroke, kidney disease, high blood pressure, effects on mental health, heart attack, etc.





Besides, Air pollution also increases mental problems. As can be seen, the higher the amount of air pollution, the greater the incidence of depression, sadness, instability and other negative emotions. According to the American Heart Association, breathing polluted air can cause a variety of heart diseases. Just as alcohol and coffee are responsible for heart attacks, air pollution is also responsible for it. Researchers are blaming air pollution for 5-7 percent of heart attacks.





Former director of the Department of Health (Disease Control) Dr. Be-Nazir Ahmed said that due to severe dust pollution, low humidity, low sunlight, mild vitamin D deficiency and poor immunity, people may become very susceptible to coronavirus in winter like other respiratory viruses and flu.





As humidity drops sharply during cold weather and dust pollution takes a serious turn, the onset of some viral flu and respiratory infections increases during this time. Due to increasing dust pollution during winter, the number of patients suffering from asthma, pneumonia, lung disorders, bronchitis, lung cancer and respiratory infections generally increases in different cities including Dhaka.





He added that if people suffer from such a disease, it can help the corona virus droplets (vector droplets) to spread easily here and there. So, we fear the corona situation may get worse in the dry season.





If patients with cold-related illnesses are infected with Covid-19, the death rate in the corona may increase further, he said. Also, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory problems may be most susceptible to contamination and coronavirus during the winter.





Exposure to high levels of air pollution weakens people's respiratory and immune systems, leading to a number of cold-related illnesses, making them more susceptible to Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned that cities with high levels of air pollution need to step up efforts against the deadly corona epidemic.





According to the Air Quality Monitoring Center of the Department of Environment, the time or days of pollution have been steadily increasing for the last four years. Usually from November to March the level of air pollution in the capital increases and becomes unhealthy. The highest pollution is from December to February.





To get rid of air pollution in winter, we need to build eco-friendly brickfields, vehicles and factories. All industries should be forced to use ETP to reduce pollution.The use of fuels that can spread harmful substances into the air should be stopped and banned, regular spraying of water should be done to stop or reduce road dust in the air, animal carcasses, garbage and waste should be buried in the ground.







Wear a mask when walking outside,expired vehicles need to be stopped, waste management needs to be improved - so that urban waste or agricultural waste is not burned openly, conventional laws need to be enforced, and so on.





The government should immediately take effective preventive measures to control air pollution as well as viral infections in winter. We need to ensure that everyone uses masks by enforcing the law and inspiring the people. Because this is the most effective way to protect people from pollution and Covid-19.





Nazmunnaher Nipa is a student, Department of Environmental Science & Engineering of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh.









Leave Your Comments