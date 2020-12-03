Bangladesh Accreditation Council holds workshop



A three-hour long workshop on Accreditation standards and criteria was held on December 2, 2020 with the High officials of Secondary & Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education and Members and officials of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.







The workshop was organized by Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) by using virtual platform accommodating the new normal. Honorable Minister, Ministry of Education Dr. Dipu Moni, MP & Deputy Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, MP joined this virtual session as chief guest and special guest respectively.







Professor Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman, BAC was the chair of the event while the members of BAC Mr Istiaque Ahmad, Professor Dr. Md. Golam Shahi Alam and Professor Dr. Sanjoy Kumar Adhikary were present as resource persons. Professor Dr. S. M. Kabir, Member, BAC presented the draft on ''Accreditation standards and criteria'' in the technical session of the workshop. The workshop was anchored by the Secretary of the Council Professor Dr. AQM Shafiul Azam, said a press release.





Professor Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain (Member, UGC), Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir (Member, UGC), Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, (Member, UGC), Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher, (Member, UGC),Mr. Md. Belayet Hossain Talukdar (Additional Secretary),Mr. Md. Abdullah Al Hasan Chowdhury (Additional Secretary), Mr. AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik (Additional Secretary), Mr. Kazi Monirul Islam (Additional Secretary), Mr. Md. Fazlur Rahman (Additional Secretary),Ms. Khaleda Akhter (Additional Secretary), Mr. Mukesh Chandra Biswas (Joint Secretary), Nasrin Mukti (Deputy Secretary),Ms. Nilima Afroz (Senior Assistant Secretary), Mr. Md. Abul Khair (PRO, Honorable Education Minister) of SHED and Dr. Ferdous Zaman (Secretary),Mr. Md. Omar Faruque (Director), Dr. Md. Fakhrul Islam, (Director), Mr. Md. Kamal Hossain (Director), Dr. Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan (Director),Ms. Jesmin Pervin (Additional Director), Bishnu Mallick (Deputy Director) and Labiba Mohsin (Assistant Director) of UGC took part in the discussion session of the workshop.







