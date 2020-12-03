Construction deadline of Dhaka Tangail 4-lane highway extended



The construction deadline of Dhaka-Tangail four lanes via Joydebpur-Chandra-Elenga has been extended to June 2021 from June 2019, as the authorities concerned could not implement the project in the scheduled time due to corona pandemic and land acquisition complexity.





The estimated cost of the project was set at Tk 3,500 crore, while it was started in 2016. But now, the cost has been increased to Tk 5,500 compromising the current situation.







According to the sources of Roads and Highways Department (RHD), there are eight mega projects in the country, which are being implemented by the RHD. Dhaka-Tangail four lanes project is one of them. Though, the construction works of the highway have almost been completed, few works including construction of two service roads, three flyovers and an underpass have remained incomplete so far.



Moreover, people of 25 districts including 16 districts in the northern region will be highly benefited after completion of the project. Amit Kumer, Director of the Project told The Asian Age that, "We have been facing problem over land acquisition since the beginning. Though, the fund has already been allocated, many land owners are yet to get their compensation due to various complications."







"This is why, the progress of the works has been delayed slightly", he added.Seeking anonymity, locals said, "We want to sacrifice our land for the greater interest of the people. We expect that the government will take necessary measure immediately to pay the compensation money against the lands."





Replying to a query, the Project Director Amit Kumar said, around 90 percent of the works have already been completed, while around 50 percent works of the land acquisition have been finished. He further said that, compensation money would be distributed among the landowners according to the list of concerned Deputy Commissioners. None will be deprived and no anomaly will be tolerated in this regard.







