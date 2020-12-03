Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP



Strongly protesting the restriction on holding rallies and public meetings in Dhaka metropolitan areas without prior police permission, BNP Wednesday said this 'anti-people' move is an 'ominous' sign both for politics and democracy.In a statement, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government's such a decision goes against the constitution and fundamental rights of people."He urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision, reports UNB.





As per the constitution, the BNP leader said any citizen and organisation has the right to assemble freely. "But it's unfortunate but true that since the present government has come to power, this right of people enshrined in the constitution has either been snatched or restricted or controlled at different times, which is a violation of the constitution," he observed.Fakhrul said the government has again violated the constitution by suddenly imposing a restriction by the DMP on arranging rallies and public meetings by political parties, religious and social organisations without prior permission.





He alleged that the government is trying to control politics and snatch people's rights in the name of permission and various conditions. "It (govt) is also narrowing and blocking the normal path of politics."





Fakhrul also alleged that the government has taken the move 'snatching' people's basic and constitutional rights only to protect it from a mass-movement and public wraths by 'abusing' the administration.Earlier in the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) urged all to refrain from holding any meeting, rally and taking out any procession in the capital without prior permission.In a press statement, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam also warned of taking legal action if such a programme is held defying the request.









