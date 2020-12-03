Faridpur Poura election to be held through EVM





Faridpur Pourashava Election is going to be held through EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) on December 10.





A total of four mayoral candidates, 52 against women reserved seats and 194 councilor candidates are vying in the election, District Election Officer Mohammad Habibur Rahaman said.





A total of 1,48,279 voters, including 71,790 male and 76,489 female, are being expected to cast their ballots of their choice,

source added.





About 392 booths will be set up under 67 voting centers whereas 17 booths will be launched temporarily, if needed.





The mayoral candidates Amitav Bose with symbol of boat, Nayab Yusuf Ahmed with sheep of paddy, Sheikh Mahatab Ali alias Methu with Coconut

Tree and Md Hafez Abdus Salam with symbol of Hand Fan are contesting in the local body election.





Md. Sahedunnabi Chowdhury, Returning Officer of Faridpur District Election Office, told the news agency that they were working relentlessly to hold the election in a free, fair and credible manner.





Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarker said the election commission has already taken preparation to hold the election on the scheduled date peacefully through EVM.

Leave Your Comments